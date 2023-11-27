Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena carries out major overhaul ahead of 2024 polls: Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference in Mumbai.

In the wake of internal turmoil within the Shiv Sena, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has implemented significant organisational changes for the first time on a large scale. Shiv Sena is organising a statewide conclave, Shiv Sena UBT, in January, focusing on preparations for upcoming elections, including strategic changes in Maharashtra and Delhi. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to embark on a state tour, addressing rallies and organising meetings to discuss the party's future course.

To fortify organisational strength in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has assigned specific responsibilities to ten leaders who will play a crucial role in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Among them, Sanjay Raut, known for his close association with Thackeray, holds a prominent position.

This move comes as Shiv Sena aims to consolidate its organisational structure, streamline leadership responsibilities, and make strategic alterations ahead of critical political events. The appointments signify Uddhav Thackeray's proactive approach to internal issues, emphasising a united front for the party's political endeavors.

The significance of these changes lies in Shiv Sena's intent to strengthen its foothold in Maharashtra and project a more robust political presence. The organisational reshuffling indicates the party's determination to face political challenges and set the stage for upcoming electoral battles.

The assigned leaders are expected to navigate Uddhav Thackeray's political journey in the state, ensuring cohesion within the party and devising strategies to address evolving political scenarios. This restructuring initiative reflects Shiv Sena's commitment to adapting to changing political landscapes and maintaining its relevance on the state and national levels.

Who was given what responsibility?

1) MP Sanjay Raut-North Maharashtra and Pune

Lok Sabha Constituency :- Nashik, Dindori, Jalgaon, Raver, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nagar, Shirdi, Pune, Baramati, Shirur, Maval (Assembly – Pimpri, Chinchwad, Maval)

2) Anant Geete, Konkan (Raigad)

Lok Sabha Constituency :- Raigad, Maval (Assembly – Panvel, Karjat, Uran)

3) Chandrakant Khaire, Marathwada

Lok Sabha Constituency: Sambhajinagar, Jalna

4) MP Arvind Sawant, West Vidarbha

Lok Sabha Constituency: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal-Washim, Wardha

5) MP Anil Desai, West Maharashtra

Lok Sabha Constituency: Satara, Madha, Sangli, Kolhapur, Ichalkaranji

6) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, East Vidarbha

Lok Sabha constituencies: Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli-Chimur

7) MP Vinayak Raut

Konkan (Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg)

Lok Sabha Constituency: Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg

8) MP Rajan Vichare

Konkan (Thane, Palghar)

Lok Sabha Constituency: Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Palghar

9) MLA Ravindra Vaykar

Marathwada

Lok Sabha Constituency: Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani

10) MLA Sunil Prabhu

Marathwada, Solapur

Lok Sabha Constituency: Solapur, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed

