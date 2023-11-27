Maharashtra: Tanker carrying ethylene oxide overturns on Pune-Ahmednagar road, fire engines rushed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tanker carrying ethylene oxide overturns

A gas tanker carrying ethylene oxide overturned on Pune-Ahmednagar road near Vadgaon Sheri intersection on Monday (November 27) morning, creating panic among people due to leakage of the gas in the area wich is largely populated, according to officials. A total of eight fire engines were despatched from Pune and PMRDA fire brigade. The traffic was affected on the road due to the incident and efforts were being made to empty the tank. The experts from Reliance Petrochemicals are present to assist the Pune fire department.

The officials said that there was a risk of fire and explosion and water was being continuously sprayed on the tanker until rescue and repair team of Reliance Petrochemicals Company arrives.

The police department regulated the traffic after the incident, thus affecting commutation.

More to follow...