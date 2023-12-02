Will reveal at appropriate time how many MLAs are with me, says Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP President Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference at YB Chavan Centre, in Mumbai (File photo)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar on Saturday spoke on the Assembly elections results in four states, to be out on Sunday (December 3), saying that he's not an astrologer but people want to see change, however, it won't be appropriate for him to comment until the results are declared.

On split within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar said he will reveal at an appropriate time how many MLAs are with him. The party split into two when Ajit Pawar rebelled and joined the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-BJP government in Maharashtra.

He further recalled Ajit Pawar taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 2019 saying it was a wrong decision. He elaborated that it was Ajit's wish to align with the BJP but wasn't acceptable to us.

Commenting on some opposition leaders' 'Panauti' jibe at PM Modi after India lost the World Cup, Sharad Pawar said "What is wrong in this, it means trouble."

NCP patriarch further mentioned that he is not affected by Ajit Pawar's bitter talks.

I am waiting for the release of Praful Patel's book, he should also mention in his book the reason behind ED seizing his house, Pawar said.

