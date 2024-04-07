Pune man serving on merchant ship sailing from Indonesia to Singapore goes missing

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Pune: A 22-year-old man from Pune, who was serving as a deck cadet on a merchant ship, has gone missing while the vessel was sailing from Indonesia to Singapore, his father said on Sunday. Pranav Karad, employed at Wilhelmsen Ship Management India Pvt Ltd for the last six months, has been missing since Friday afternoon, he said.

"The ship was travelling from Indonesia to Singapore. On Friday evening, we received a call from the Mumbai office of the shipping firm informing us our son had gone missing while onboard. We have been told a search operation is underway and efforts are being made to locate him," said Pranav's father Gopal Karad.

"We are making attempts to reach out to the Union government for help. We have also approached Mumbai and Pune police. Pranav had done a three-year course in Marine Engineering from a city-based education institute," his father informed.

A Pune police official said that Pranav's relatives approached them, but they were redirected to the Mumbai police because the shipping firm's office is located in Andheri there.

(With PTI inputs)

