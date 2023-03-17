Madam Chatur vs Fad-noise: Priyanka Chaturvedi, Amruta Fadnavis take dig at each other on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amruta Fadnavis (left), Priyanka Chaturvedi (right)

A complaint by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis against a designer took a turn a for the worse when a spat broke out between Fadnavis and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on social media.

A woman named 'Aniksha' and her father had been named by Amruta Fadnavis in a First Information Report (FIR) filed on February 20.

She alleged that the woman had tried to bribe her, offering her ₹ 1 crore to intervene in a criminal case involving her father, who has allegedly evaded arrest for years. Aniksha allegedly also offered to give information on bookies 'to help her earn money'. Aniksha is the daughter of a wanted bookie, Anil Jaisinghani.

Chaturvedi, a leader of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, sought an investigation into the matter while expressing her surprise over the daughter of a criminal getting access to the Deputy CM's house.

Replying to the accusation, Amruta Fadnavis said that the Rajya Sabha MP had falsely accused her of helping Axis Bank and was now challenging her honesty.

Fadnavis in a tweet said, "Madam चतुर (clever), earlier you falsely claimed that I brought benefits to AxisBank & now you are challenging my honesty? Of course-after gaining ur confidence, if someone-had approached you to close cases by offering money-you would have helped such person thru ur master-that's your औक़ात (character)."

Replying to this, Chaturvedi said, "Thankfully my aukaat (character) isn't taking designer clothes for promotion that leads to messy situations later, Ms Fad-noise. I don't know why a demand for independent investigation has rattled you so much& honestly you should have reported her the day she gave you money making tips! (sic)."

Earlier on Thursday, Designer Anishka Anil Jaisinghani was arrested by police after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her.

Jaisinghani's father, also an accused in the case, was still at large, said an official of Malabar Hill police station where the First Information Report had been registered on February 20 on Amruta Fadnavis's complaint.

As per the FIR, Aniksha was in touch with Amruta for the past 16 months and also visited her residence.

In her statement to the police, Amruta said she first met Aniksha in November 2021.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra employees' strike for Old Pension Scheme continues for 3rd day; services affected

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis defends wife Amruta in Rs 1 crore bribe allegations by designer