Private jet skids off at Mumbai airport due to bad weather, 6 passengers and two crew members onboard

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV People are said to be injured

A private jet slipped off the runway on Thursday at Mumbai airport with 6 passengers and 2 crew members onboard. According to reports, the accident happened due to bad weather.

The DGCA issued a statement, "VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board. Visibility was 700m with heavy rain."

At least three people are said to be injured and have been sent to hospital. Rescue operations are underway.

More details awaited