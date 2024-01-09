Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA joins I.N.D.I.A bloc amid talks over seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE VBP resident Prakash Ambedkar with Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders

Day after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar is "very much part" of the opposition alliance in Maharashtra to counter the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha elections due in a few months, the induction of the VBA into I.N.D.I.A fold approved by the opposition bloc, said the sources.

Prakash Ambedkar is a former Lok Sabha member from Akola in Maharashtra and grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The decision was taken as I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders held a meeting in Delhi over seat-sharing in two big states- Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 MPs to parliament and Maharashtra which has 48 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Raut said Ambedkar has held talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray several times in connection with the Lok Sabha elections and the seat-sharing formula.

Ambedkar contested the Lok Sabha election from Akola

"In the past, Ambedkar contested the Lok Sabha election from Akola in Maharashtra, he can contest this time also. We are with him. The VBA is very much part of the MVA," Raut said. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress.

"Some decisions have been made already. The people of Maharashtra would not vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been damaging the Constitution framed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," Raut claimed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi announced an alliance in January last year.

However, there has been no official announcement of the VBA being a part of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, an alliance formed by several parties to take on the ruling NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.

