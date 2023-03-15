Maharashtra: Pakistan national staying with Indian mother in Pune arrested for possessing fake documents

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Pakistani national arrested in Pune

Pune Police arrested a 22-year-old Pakistani national, whose mother is an Indian, for illegally staying in the city with the help of forged documents.

The Khadak police booked Mohammad Amaan Ansari, whose father is a Pakistani citizen, for cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code as well as under provisions of the Foreigners Act and Passports Act, , an official said on Wednesday.

“The boy (Ansari) was born in Karachi. His mother is an Indian and father a Pakistani. They moved to Dubai from Karachi where he studied and in 2015, both mother-son duo moved to India and started living in Pune with their relatives. That time, he had a valid visa,” said Sandip Singh, DCP, (Zone I). The official said Ansari went to a school and later a junior college here in the city but his visa expired in the meantime.

“He should have applied for the renewal of his visa or gone for the proper process. Instead, he obtained an Aaddhaar card in a fraudulent manner and on the basis of that, he got an Indian passport,” he said.

An official from Pune police’s special branch said, “We will investigate how Ansari managed to get an Aadhaar card and an Indian passport.”

(With PTI input)

