Nitin Gadkari threat calls case: Nagpur police seize mobile phones, sim cards from Karnataka jail

Just a few days after a person made threat call to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office in Nagpur, the police recovered two mobile phones and as many sim cards from a jail in Karnataka’s Belagavi.

On March 21, three calls were made to the BJP leader’s public relations office in Nagpur. The caller, who identified himself as one Jayesh Pujari, alias Jayesh Kantha, demanded Rs 10 crore and threatened to harm the minister if the money was not paid.

As part of their investigation, the local police with the help of their Belagavi counterparts searched the premises of Hindalga Central Jail in the Karnataka city where a man named Jayesh Pujari is serving a life sentence, said Nagpur police chief Amitesh Kumar.

During the search, two mobile phones and two sim cards were recovered from the jail premises, he said. The official said they will seek Pujari’s remand for his custodial interrogation as his name had also been used to make similar calls to the minister’s office demanding Rs 100 crore in January.

The Nagpur police had then questioned Pujari but he had denied having any role in the calls, said an official had said then. In the latest set of calls, the caller demanded that the amount of Rs 10 crore be paid through UPI (Unified Payments Interface) to one Razia, who is an event manager from Mangalore and is believed to be the girlfriend of an inmate at the Belagavi jail, said Kumar.

