  Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede, former zonal director of NCB, gets 'death threat'

Sameer Wankhede was in the news two years ago when he was heading the NCB's Mumbai zone and handled some high-profile cases including an alleged drug seizure case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Bhagya Luxmi
Mumbai
Updated on: October 12, 2023 8:26 IST
A case has been registered at Goregaon police station and a probe is on.

Mumbai: A probe has been launched by Mumbai police after Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede allegedly received a death threat. The former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) received threats from 'religious fanatics' from Bangladesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Wankhede, currently posted in Chennai, received the threat over the phone on Monday afternoon. He then sent an email to the Mumbai police commissioner and also the Goregaon police station here, in whose limits he has his permanent residence, informing them about the threat.

According to information provided by a reporter, Wankhede received a threatening message. He was abused through the messages that also comprised some controversial statements against his religion. The threatener claimed to kill Wankhede and his children 

A case was registered at Goregaon police station and a probe was on, the official said. 

