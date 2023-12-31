Sunday, December 31, 2023
     
Mumbai put on high alert after caller threatens serial blasts amid New Year celebrations

Mumbai Police received an anonymous call threatening to conduct serial blasts in the city. The police immediately swung into action and carried out searches in the city.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
Mumbai
Published on: December 31, 2023 10:48 IST
Mumbai was put on high alert after the police received an anonymous call on Saturday evening (December 30), that warned of serial blasts in the city, officials said on Sunday. This comes as the city is preparing to hold New Year celebrations when people are expected to step out of their homes in large numbers.

"Mumbai Police Control received a threat call on Saturday evening, around 6 pm. The caller claimed that there would be serial blasts in Mumbai before hanging up," an official said.

All police stations and crime units were alerted, swinging the police into action. Intense searches were carried out at several key public places and installations across the city. However, no suspicious material or explosive devices were found.

The police are trying to find out the details about the anonymous caller. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

More details are awaited...

 

