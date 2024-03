Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the 14th floor in a high-rise in Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday. The fire incident took place in the Navroze Hill society.

Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No reports of anybody getting injured in the incident has surfaced so far. Relevant authorities are taking stock of the situation.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

More to follow...