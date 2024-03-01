Bangladesh: 43 killed, many injured after fire breaks out at building in Dhaka

Follow us on Image Source : AP A fire broke out in a six-story shopping mall in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.

In a devastating incident, a fire erupted at a six-story shopping mall in the heart of Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, resulting in the loss of at least 43 lives and leaving numerous others injured. Late Thursday night, flames engulfed the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall, located in Dhaka's bustling downtown area. The fire, which reportedly originated in a popular restaurant on the mall's first floor, quickly spread throughout the building, trapping many inside.

Rescue efforts underway as death toll rises

Despite the valiant efforts of firefighters, the blaze claimed the lives of 43 individuals, while at least 22 others sustained injuries. The injured were promptly transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Investigation into fire's cause

As authorities work tirelessly to extinguish the flames, questions linger regarding the cause of the tragic inferno. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities striving to uncover the circumstances that led to this catastrophic event.

Community mourns

The nation mourned the loss of those who perished in the fire, with families and loved ones grieving the untimely loss of their dear ones. Efforts to provide support and assistance to the affected families are underway as the community comes together in solidarity during this difficult time.

