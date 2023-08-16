Mumbai: Mob thrashes man in Bandra amid Jai Shri Ram chants | WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Muslim youth was thrashed for going out with Hindu girl

A man was brutally thrashed by a mob in Mumbai's Bandra Terminus amid Jai Shri Ram slogans. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It is being claimed that the Muslim youth was thrashed for allegedly hanging out with a minor Hindu girl.

After the video went viral, the Mumbai Police started identifying the video. This incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Government Railway Police (GRP). As per police sources, this video was recorded on July 21, and the individual being assaulted is also a resident of the same locality.

WATCH viral video

The police are searching for all individuals visible in the video to arrest them. The police said that the minor girl, who was the cause of this incident, resides in Ambernath.

People spotted the missing girl with the young man at Bandra Terminus. Subsequently, a group of individuals apprehended both of them at Bandra Terminus and turned over the girl, who had been assaulted by the young man, to the Ambernath police station.