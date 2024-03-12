Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mumbai: 3 workers dead, 1 critical after under-construction building's scaffolding collapses in Borivali

Three workers tragically lost their lives, while one remains critically injured, following the collapse of a portion of scaffolding at an under-construction building in Mumbai's Borivali suburb on Tuesday. The fatal incident unfolded around 1 pm at Kalpana Chawla chowk in the Soni Wadi area, authorities confirmed.

Cause of collapse



According to officials, the scaffolding from the 16th floor of a 24-storey under-construction building gave way, resulting in the injury of four workers. "Scaffolding from the 16th floor of a 24-storey under-construction building collapsed, which resulted in four workers getting injured. They were rushed to Kandivali-based Shatabdi Hospital, where three of them were declared dead, while the condition of the fourth victim is critical," a civic official said.

Fatalities and injuries

The injured workers were promptly transported to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where three of them were tragically pronounced dead. The condition of the fourth victim remains critical, highlighting the severity of the incident.

Emergency response



Upon receiving alerts about the collapse, emergency services swiftly responded. Two fire engines, along with personnel from the city fire brigade, police, and the civic body, rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

Ongoing investigation

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse, and further details about the incident are awaited as the investigation unfolds.

