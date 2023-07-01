Mumbai shocker: 24-year-old man kills father for scolding him for not doing any job; arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The accused was arrested by the Mumbai Police

Mumbai crime: In a shocking incident that unfolded in Maharashtra, a 53-year-old man was killed by his son who bore a grudge against the deceased for scolding him. The police said that the deceased was working as a driver for a Bollywood actor in Mumbai.

According to the information, the Police have arrested the son of the deceased and registered a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Three days after being hit with an iron rod at his home in the suburban Andheri area, the man passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital on Saturday (July 1), the police official said.

Prima facie, the accused was angry with his father who had pulled him up around two months back for not doing any job, the official said. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Similar incident reported in Karnataka

In a similar kind of incident, a man in Karnataka's Bagalkot allegedly killed his father, chopped his body into 30 pieces, and dumped them in an open borewell in December 2022. The crime was very similar to Shraddha Walkar-like murder where the body was chopped off into 35 pieces.

On December 6, Vithala (20) allegedly murdered his father 53-year-old Parashuram Kulali, in a fit of rage using an iron rod. However, he was arrested later after he confessed to his crime. The accused was sent to judicial custody. According to the police, Parashuram used to get drunk and abuse Vithala.

