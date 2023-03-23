Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Mumbai's 'Illegal Dargah' near Mahim razed after Raj Thackeray's warning

The illegally constructed seashore 'dargah' near the Mahim seashore was demolished just a day after a video shown by MNS chief Raj Thackeray at a rally in Shivaji Park. The order to demolish the dargah was given by the Resident Collector, Mumbai.

At least six officers had reached the dargah since 8 am today. The police force has been deployed in large numbers around. Apart from this, many labourers and a JCB machine were also called on the spot. Collector and DCP have themselves reached the spot.

Raj Thackeray raised the issue of Dargah in his speech

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray raised the issue of illegal dargah in his rally at Shivaji Park. Raj Thackeray had warned that if the illegal dargah was not demolished, he would establish a Ganpati temple there. After the speech of Raj Thackeray, the administration of Mumbai has swung into action since this morning. The team of officers is present at Mahim Dargah since morning.

Pointing to the potential security threat of ' another Haji Ali dargah being built openly in the sea' , Raj Thackeray had said that it is close to Mahim police station and BMC officials keep roaming there but they are not aware of this illegal construction There is no wind. For the last two years this 'Dargah' is being built openly in the sea.. another 'Haji Ali Dargah'..and there is no one to talk about it?

A small island in the sea shown in the video

After this, five years later, returning with his old 'Lav re te video' (play that video), Raj Thackeray ordered a video to be played, which was shot from a drone , in which Mahim looked like a small island in the ocean. It had some green and white flags flying on a pole. Some men and women were praying at the makeshift grave of an unknown person. He asked in a lighter vein, "Whose dargah is this?" Is it of any fish?

ALSO READ | PFI ban: 'Country is bigger than any institution or idea', Ajmer Dargah welcomes govt action

ALSO READ | Nupur Sharma news: Ajmer Dargah Cleric Gauhar Chishti to be produced in court shortly