Mumbai: 19-year-old college student falls to death from 14th floor of building, suicide note cites depression

Mumbai: A 19-year-old college student allegedly took her own life by jumping from the 14th floor of a residential building, in Mumbai's Andheri area on Wednesday, a police official said. The tragic incident occurred at the Millionaire Heritage Society on SV Road in the western suburb of Andheri.

Victim Vidhi Pramod Kumar Singh, who was a student of Mithibai College in Vile Parle, had been residing in the building for the past few years as a paying guest, while her family members reside in neighouring Thane.

Suicide note recovered

The official from D N Nagar police station said that a one-page note was found from the scene indicating that the victim was battling depression, which led her to take this drastic step.

According to police, there are no indications of any foul play at this point. The building's security guard was the first to notice her body on the ground and promptly informed other residents, who then contacted the police.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and informed her family. The exact reason behind her death is yet to be determined.

