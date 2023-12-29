Karnataka: Suspended hotel management student dies by suicide in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Bengaluru: A first-year hotel management student, suspended from college, died by suicide in Bengaluru after reportedly consuming sleeping pills, police said on Friday.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Chandra Layout, where Nikhil Suresh was residing with his friends. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Student was suspended a month ago

"He was suspended about a month ago citing his behaviour, indiscipline and absence from college. Upset over this, he allegedly consumed some pills on Thursday which led to his death," a senior police officer said.

His parents, along with others, staged a protest outside the college on Friday, demanding strict action against the college administration and seeking justice for their son.

Here's what his family said

His family has claimed that following his suspension, both he and his mother approached the college authorities to appeal for his reinstatement. The victim apologised and requested another chance, but the management reportedly did not pay heed and refused to take him back. Additionally, the family alleges that he faced physical assault from the college authorities.

Asked about the allegations, the officer said, "We have not received any formal complaint but we are verifying the allegations and investigation is underway."

(With PTI inputs)

