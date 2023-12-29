Skeletons of five of family found in Karnataka house, members last seen in 2019, probe follows

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The look at the house where skeletons have been found in Karnataka's Chitradurga district.

Karnataka: In a shocking development, at least five skeletons have been found in a house in Adhisakti Nagar on Bengaluru Road in Karnataka's Chitradurga district.

Locals claimed that all of them belonged to one family and used to live a completely secluded life as they were facing critical health issues. The family was last seen in June-July 2019.

Their house used to remain locked all the time. However, around two months back, the main wooden door of the house was seen broken by some people who went for the morning walk but the police wasn't informed.

Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCOs) suggest that the house has been intruded multiple times and ransacked.

Four skeletons (two on beds, two on floor) have been found in sleeping position inside a room while another one is found in a different room.

A FSL team from Devengere and SOCOs have been pulled in for investigation.

According to the people known to the family including their relatives, prima facie, the skeletons are suspected to be of:

Jagan Nath Reddy, 85, retired Executive Engineer Prema wife of Jagan Nath Reddy, 80 years Trivedi daughter of Jagannath Reddy, 62 years Krishna Babu Reddy son of Jagannath Reddy, 60 years Narendra Reddy son of Jagannath Reddy, 57 years

However, the identity of the deceased will be ascertained after the post-mortem and forensic investigation in the matter.