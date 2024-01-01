Punjab shocker: Five of a family found dead at home in Jalandhar, suicide note recovered

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK. The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a shocking incident, at least five members of a family were found dead in their house in a village in Jalandhar district's Adampur. The local police on Sunday night found 59-year-old Manmohan Singh, his wife, his two daughters, and a three-year-old granddaughter dead. Singh's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan, while the others lay on a bed in the same room.

Police recover suicide note

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar (Rural), Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said Singh left a suicide note, stating he was taking the extreme decision because of some financial issues.

The officer said that according to the preliminary investigation, Singh strangled his family members before he hanged himself. The couple's eldest daughter was visiting her parents along with her minor daughter.

How incident came to light?

Singh's son is married and lives abroad, police said. The matter of their death came to light after Singh's son-in-law called his wife on Sunday but got no answer.

"It was Manmohan Singh's son-in-law who gave information that his family was not picking up the phone. Later when police went with him to the house, we found five bodies inside it. Singh had hanged himself. The bodies of his wife, his two daughters and his granddaughter were also found," the police officer said.

The SSP further added that an investigation into the matter has been launched.

(With PTI inputs)

