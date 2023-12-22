Punjab: Two inmates die by suicide in Hoshiarpur jail

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Two inmates die by suicide in Punjab's Hoshiarpur central jail

Punjab news: At least two inmates allegedly died by suicide after hanging themselves from a bathroom grill inside the central jail of Hoshiarpur today (December 22), said police. The deceased were identified as Titu (22), hailing from Uttar Pradesh, and Onkar Chand (42), a resident of Sunder Nagar in Hoshiarpur, they added.

Titu was booked for rape and kidnapping and also under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in August 2022. Chand was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in October month.

The bodies have been sent to a local government hospital for postmortem examination, said police. Police further added that it was yet to be ascertained the reason why both the undertrials took the extreme step.

More details are awaited in this regard.

