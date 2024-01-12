Friday, January 12, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Mumbai: 21-year-old Thai citizen arrested with cocaine worth Rs 40 crore

Mumbai: 21-year-old Thai citizen arrested with cocaine worth Rs 40 crore

The DRI had also arrested a woman from Cote d'Ivoire in Africa at the Mumbai international airport allegedly with 1.273 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 13 crore.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Updated on: January 12, 2024 10:44 IST
Picture for representation purposes only
Image Source : FREEPIK Picture for representation purposes only

A 21-year-old Thai citizen, after reaching Mumbai airport from Addis Ababa, was arrested for smuggling cocaine by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). During the search, a few packets of white powder-like substance were found in her trolley bag.

According to reports, when that powder was examined, it was found to be cocaine drugs worth Rs 40 crore in the international market. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the foreign national. 

Nigerian held with cocaine worth Rs 1.25 cr 

On Tuesday, the Mumbai police arrested a Nigerian national for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 1.25 crore from the western suburb of Andheri. The police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) apprehended the accused with 125 gm of cocaine on Monday, the official said. A probe revealed that the accused sold cocaine in Mumbai city and suburbs. Further investigations are underway to trace others from his gang. In a special operation in 2023-24, the ANC seized contraband worth more than Rs 56 crore and arrested 231 drug peddlers, including 17 Nigerians and two Tanzanians, the official added.

Related Stories
Kenyan woman hides Rs 13 crore cocaine by dissolving in whiskey bottles; held at Delhi airport

Kenyan woman hides Rs 13 crore cocaine by dissolving in whiskey bottles; held at Delhi airport

Delhi: DRI seizes 1.698 kg of cocaine worth over Rs 16 crore at IGI Airport, two Kenyan women held

Delhi: DRI seizes 1.698 kg of cocaine worth over Rs 16 crore at IGI Airport, two Kenyan women held

Woman carrying cocaine worth Rs 13 Crore held at Mumbai's CSMI Airport

Woman carrying cocaine worth Rs 13 Crore held at Mumbai's CSMI Airport

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Mumbai News

Latest News