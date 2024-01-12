Mumbai: 21-year-old Thai citizen arrested with cocaine worth Rs 40 crore

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Picture for representation purposes only

A 21-year-old Thai citizen, after reaching Mumbai airport from Addis Ababa, was arrested for smuggling cocaine by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). During the search, a few packets of white powder-like substance were found in her trolley bag.

According to reports, when that powder was examined, it was found to be cocaine drugs worth Rs 40 crore in the international market. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the foreign national.

Nigerian held with cocaine worth Rs 1.25 cr

On Tuesday, the Mumbai police arrested a Nigerian national for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 1.25 crore from the western suburb of Andheri. The police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) apprehended the accused with 125 gm of cocaine on Monday, the official said. A probe revealed that the accused sold cocaine in Mumbai city and suburbs. Further investigations are underway to trace others from his gang. In a special operation in 2023-24, the ANC seized contraband worth more than Rs 56 crore and arrested 231 drug peddlers, including 17 Nigerians and two Tanzanians, the official added.