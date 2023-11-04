Mumbai Police makes two arrests from Telangana, Gujarat after Mukesh Ambani receives death threats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani receives threat: Two people have been arrested from Telangana and Gujarat for sending death threats emails to industrialist Mukesh Ambani. As per sources, Mumbai's Gamdevi police arrested one accused identified as Ganesh Ramesh from Telangana while another person identified as Rajveer Khant, a student of TYBCOM, was held in Gujarat by the crime branch.

Ganesh had threatened Mukesh Ambani and demanded Rs 500 crore, sources said adding that the fresh email was sent from a different email ID. Since both the cases were related to Mukesh Ambani, this case was also linked to the old case.

The person held from Telangana will be produced in a court on November 8.

An officer said that Rajveer Khant, who has been arrested from Gujarat, had sent three threatening emails one after the other demanding money. They further said that Rajveer has good knowledge of computers and was sending such emails just for fun. He believed that no one could catch him and then he started sending emails one after another. The accused was giving a challenge "Catch me if you can".

The accused has increased the ransom amount from Rs 200 crore to Rs 400. The accused has written in the email that “Now it is increased to Rs 400 crore rupees, if the police can't track me, they can't arrest me, that's why we have no problem killing you, no matter how good your current security. is, but he (accused) is the only one of our sniper who can kill you”.

Let us tell you that in the second email the accused had demanded Rs 200 crore and said that due to non-response to the previous email, the amount is being increased from Rs 20 crore to Rs 200 crore.

On October 27, a mail was sent to Mukesh Ambani's email account in which the person threatening him demanded Rs 20 crore and said that he would lose his life if money is not paid.

It was written in the earlier emails “...If you don't give us Rs 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India". The entire matter was reported to police. The Gamdevi police station started the investigation and filed an FIR against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of the IPC.

Ambani receives fresh emails for ignoring previous demand

Today, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani received fresh threat emails, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous messages of Rs 400 crore as extortion demand, Mumbai police said. As per police, two threatening emails were received between October 31 and November 1 and the sender introduced himself as Shadab Khan.

"Industrialist Mukesh Ambani received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded Rs 400 crore," police said.

Earlier Ambani received death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore. The ransom subsequently kept increasing to Rs 200 crore and Rs 400 crore each time a fresh email was sent.

The sender cites a lack of response to the previous email and increases the ransom, Mumbai police had said, adding that the first such threatening mail was sent on October 28.

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, the Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

ALSO READ:​ Mukesh Ambani receives 3rd death threat within week, extortion money rises to Rs 400 crore

ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani receives fresh death threat, e-mail says, "Now, I want Rs 200 crore, not Rs 20 crore"