Mukesh Ambani receives third death threat within week, extortion money rises to Rs 400 cr from Rs 200 cr

Businessman Mukesh Ambani has received a third death threat mail within a week, the officials said on Monday. The accused, this time, increased the extortion amount from Rs 200 crore to Rs 400, they added.

The accused in his third threat mail wrote “Now, it is increased 400 crore rupees, if the police can't track me, they can't arrest me, that's why we have no problem killing you (Ambani), no matter how good your current security is, only one of our snipers can kill you.”

The sources said that this time the accused used the same email ID which he used last time to threaten one of the top businessmen. The accused in his second email threat wrote - "U have not responded to our email now the amount is 200 crore otherwise the death warrant is signed".

The Reliance Industries Chairman received the second death threat via e-mail on October 28. The e-mail threatened to shoot him dead if he failed to pay Rs 200 crore. "Now, I want Rs 200 crore, not Rs 20 crore," the new e-mail read.

First Death threat mail

According to the Mumbai police, the first threat email was received on October 27 which read, "If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India."

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of IPC and started the investigation.

