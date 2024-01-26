Maharashtra govt likely to bring ordinance on Kunbi certificates after Manoj Jarange's 24-hour deadline

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil leads the Maratha Reservation Fronts march towards Lonavala in Pune.

Maratha Quota Stir: After Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's 24-hour deadline to issue orders on his demands, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is likely to bring ordinance on Kunbi certificates by today itself.

According to reports, a cabinet meeting was held at Chief Minister's residence Varsha in Mumbai in which a decision was taken to accept Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's demand on Kunbi certificates.

An ordinance will be issued today itself regarding adding the names of blood relatives of 57 lakh Marathas with Kunbi antecedents certificate.

The main demand of Jarange Patil was that the spouses of those who have Kunbi certificate should also be issued a certificate.

A draft of the ordinance has been prepared and a copy of it will soon be made available to Manoj Jarange Patil.

A state government delegation has left for Vashi with the new ordinance. This delegation included Social Justice Department Secretary Sumant Bhange, Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Arangal, Private Secretary of the Chief Minister's Office, Dr. Amol Shinde and officials of Social Justice Department.

Maharashtra govt's move after Jarange's 24-hour deadline

Earlier today, Shivba Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil gave a day's ultimatum to Maharashtra government to issue a notification on the Maratha quotas and other demands.

Sitting on agitation at Navi Mumbai along with lakhs of Marathas, Jarange-Patil has demanded that the government should immediately suspend all job recruitments till the Supreme Court decides on the curative petition and free education to Maratha boys on the lines of KG-to-PG given to girls.

He said that even if the recruitments are to be taken up, then vacancies for the Marathas must be kept till the SC case outcome.

"Till now, the government has found over 54 lakhs Kunbi-Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi records from various districts in the state. The authorities have claimed that so far 37 lakh certificates have been issued, we want the full data on this," said Jarange-Patil.

The Shivba Sanghatana leader reiterated that he would not return from here till the Maratha brothers and sisters are given their due quota as promised by the government.

Earlier, on Republic Day, lakhs of Marathas waving the tricolour and saffron flags, marched into Mumbai from different entry points in what is considered as the "final battle" for reservation in education and jobs for the community.

Jarange-Patil unfurled the national tricolour at a function outside the Vashi Assistant Police Commissioner's office and saluted the flag as thousands of Marathas cheered and clapped.

Rattled by the massive crowds virtually at Mumbai’s doorsteps, the government initiated frantic efforts to convince Jarange-Patil that the reservation will be given but he should take back his sea of Maratha humanity that can paralyse the country’s commercial capital besides posing administrative, logistics and law-and-order issues.

The Opposition Congress President Nana Patole warned that "even if Jarange-Patil is touched, we will not spare the state government", and demanded full security to the Shivba Sanghatana leader.