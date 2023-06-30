Maharashtra: Tree collapse on police vehicle in Jalgaon claims lives of 2 personnel; 3 others injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tree collapse on police vehicle in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district claims lives of 2 personnel

Jalgaon tree collapse: A gigantic tamarind tree fell on a police vehicle in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday, claiming the lives of two policemen and injuring three others.

An official said on Friday that the tree collapse incident occurred at Erandol-Kasoda Road at around 8:30 pm yesterday, reported PTI.

The deceased were identified as the 36-year-old Assistant Police Inspector (ASI) Sudarshan Datir and Naik Ajay Choudhary, 38. They were both posted at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Jalgaon police, as per the official.

"When the police vehicle was passing through the Anjani dam area, a huge, old tamarind tree collapsed on it," the official added.

The incident reportedly occurred while the EOW team was on its way to investigate a case. The three injured police officers were shifted to a state-run hospital in Jalgaon and are undergoing treatment.

An accidental death case has been registered in this regard.

