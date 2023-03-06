Monday, March 06, 2023
     
Maharashtra: Thunderstorm, Rain alerts issued for various districts | Details

Maharashtra: IMD Mumbai's Nowcast today issued thunderstorm and rain alerts for various districts in Maharashtra. Check here for the details.

Bhagya Luxmi Mumbai Published on: March 06, 2023 16:38 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Maharashtra: Thunderstorm, Rain alerts issued for various districts | Details

Maharashtra: IMD Mumbai's Nowcast issued warnings of thunderstorms and rain for various isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Nashik and Ahmednagar. As per the alerts issued, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places in various districts. 

IMD Mumbai's Nowcast issued the warning at 1 PM IST today. 'Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning & light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Palghar, Thane, Nashik and Ahmednagar during the next 3-4 hours, reads a tweet from ANI. 

