Maharashtra: On MLA Ravi Rana's claim on Sharad Pawar joining hands with BJP soon, Supriya Sule says THIS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP MP Supriya Sule

Reacting to Amravati MLA Ravi Rana’s remark on Sharad Pawar that he will join hands with the BJP in a few days, Supriya Sule on Tuesday (October 3) said that she was not aware about the matter.

“I don’t know anything about it. I know the problems of soybean and cotton farmers of Vidarbha, tax problems of Amravati,” she said.

This comes after Rana, an independent MLA supporting the BJP, said that Sharad Pawar will join hands with the BJP and Narendra Modi in a few days.

The NCP MP alleged that there is no law and order in the state and slammed state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, for the same.

“There was no law and order in the state. The State Home Minister seems to have failed in maintaining law and order. Someone is facing trouble getting a rented house. What is going on in the state?” she asked.

Late last month, BJP National Secretary Pankaja Munde had said that she faced problems searching for a house after she left her government residence in Mumbai.

Munde said that she came across a woman on social media who was “not getting a house” in Mumbai, and claimed that while she was searching for a house, she was told the houses are not given to the Marathi people.

Sharing her experience on social media, Pankaja Munde has claimed that after leaving the government house, when she was looking for a house in Mumbai, she also faced similar discrimination. She too could not find a house in many places because she was Marathi.

“I heard from a Marathi woman on social media that she is not getting a house. Seeing that woman crying, I felt very pained because I too had the same experience when I left my government house. Then I searched for a house at many places but I was not given a house. It was said that we do not give houses to Marathi people,” she said in a video post on Instagram.