NCP name and symbol are with us; will fight elections with it: Ajit Pawar after taking oath as Deputy CM

Maharashtra political crisis: Soon after taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that he is still with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Pawar further said that he and other NCP MLAs have joined the Maharashtra government as a party. "Our party NCP is with us. NCP name and symbol is with us, and we will fight the elections with it," said Pawar.

'We are here as a party'

Pawar said that they have all the numbers and all MLAs are with him. "We have all the numbers, all MLAs, MPs and workers of the party are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward." He said, "We will go together in the General elections and Assembly elections."

'Joined NDA for development of country'

NCP leader asserted that said his party decided to become part of the Eknath Shinde government for the development of the country. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The newly appointed deputy chief minister said that the country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The name of the country is rising globally and that is why we have extended our support to the NDA government of Maharashtra. "The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision," said Pawar.

Pawar took oath as Deputy CM

Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) camp on Sunday and was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Pawar has likewise carried 29 MLAs from NCP to the Shinde group in a major political move and has surrendered as the Leader of Opposition. A meeting of top leaders was held at his residence, and there was widespread speculation that he had the support of 29 of the 53 NCP MLAs.

Eight additional NCP MLAs, in addition to Ajit Pawar, have been sworn in as state cabinet ministers. Hassan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, and Aditi Tatkare are the newly elected ministers. There have been rumours that Ajit is unhappy about being turned down for the position of party state unit chief. The meeting was originally scheduled to take place on July 6 with NCP chief Sharad Pawar present.