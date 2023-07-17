Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers reach YB Chavan Centre to meet Sharad Pawar again

Monday, July 17, 2023
     
Published on: July 17, 2023
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and rebel MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday reached Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre to meet the party's president Sharad Pawar for the second consecutive day. 

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar, along with Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil had met the NCP supremo at the YB Chavan Centre.

Ajit Pawar and his fellow ministers are trying to pacify the angry Sharad Pawar. Sources say that if Sharad Pawar agrees, then the path will be cleared for his daughter Supriya Sule to become a minister in the Union Cabinet as a part of the next expansion.

