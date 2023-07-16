NCP crisis: Rebel MLAs led by Ajit meet Sharad Pawar; Union Ministry offered to Supriya Sule- sources

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ajit Pawar camp is trying to pacify upset Sharad Pawar

In another dramatic twist in NCP crisis, rebel party leaders- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil met party chief Sharad Pawar at Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre on Sunday.

"We all came here to seek the blessings of respected Sharad Pawar today. We requested Pawar Sahib that NCP should stay united. On this, Sharad Pawar did not give any reaction," said Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar faction leader after the meeting.

Ajit Pawar rebelled against uncle Sharad Pawar and joined hands with the BJP-Eknath Shinde government.

Union Minister offered to Sule: Sources

Ajit Pawar and his fellow ministers are trying to pacify the angry Sharad Pawar. Sources say that if Sharad Pawar agrees, then the path will be cleared for his daughter Supriya Sule to become a minister in the Union Cabinet as a part of the next expansion.

Meanwhile, the meeting of all NCP ministers was organized this morning at Ajit Pawar's official residence Devagiri Bungalow. It was decided in this meeting that Sharad Pawar's blessings will be taken before the commencement of the monsoon session. It was also decided in this meeting not to make personal attacks on MLAs of Sharad camp during the session. The result of this meeting is yet to come.

