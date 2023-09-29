'OBC quota will not be diluted while giving reservation to Maratha community', says CM Eknath Shinde

Follow us on Image Source : CM EKNATH SHINDE (X) CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday held a meeting with representatives of the OBC and Nomadic Tribes at Sahyadri Guest House. Shinde was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as well as senior ministers and officials. Representatives from these segments put forth their demands in the meeting. After the meeting, the Chief Minister asserted that the reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) will not be touched while giving quota to the Maratha community.

"The government's stand is quota of any community will not be diluted. While giving reservation to the Maratha community, the quota of other communities will remain unaffected," Shinde said.

72 hostels for OBC students

He added that the government stands firmly behind those from the Nomadic Tribes. Shinde said officials have been directed to start 72 hostels for OBC students. With this, Fadnavis informed that the implementation of schemes of Rs 4,000 crore is being done.



Pawar, who handles the Finance department in the Shinde government, said the NT community will be allocated a huge amount of funds in the budget.

Fadnavis to persuade Ravindra Tonge to call off his hunger strike

Meanwhile, Sachin Rajurkar, general secretary of the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, who took part in the meeting, said Fadnavis will go to Chandrapur to persuade Ravindra Tonge to call off his 19-day hunger strike.

Tonge, head of the students wing of the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, is on hunger strike for various demands and has opposed the inclusion of the Maratha community in the OBC segment for reservation purposes.

Rajurkar claimed Tonge will call off his hunger strike on Saturday on the back of assurances from the state government, adding that a 'bandh' call given for Chandrapur has been withdrawn. However, sources from Fadnavis' office just said he is likely to go to Chandrapur on Saturday.

(with inputs from PTI)