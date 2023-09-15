Maharashtra: IMD issues 'orange' rain alert for THESE districts | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra weather

Maharashtra: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for various districts in Maharashtra. According to the weather department, the 'orange' alert was issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Dhule on September 16 and 17. In addition to this, a 'yellow' alert has also been issued for Mumbai on September 16 and 17.

IMD Scientist Soma Sen Roy on Friday said that low pressure may move towards the west on Saturday. Due to this, West Madhya Pradesh and the Northern part of Maharashtra may receive very heavy rainfall. With this, Gujarat and Maharashtra are expected to receive rain over 20 cm.

Maharashtra may receive rain over 20 cm

"There isn't much chance of rain in North-East India, as low-pressure keeps moving towards Westward, Gujarat may also witness rain. Gujarat and Maharashtra may receive rain over 20 cm. We have issued red and orange alerts in Gujarat and Maharashtra", says Roy.

'Orange' alert for Madhya Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department has also issued an 'orange' alert for Madhya Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. The state continued to receive intermittent showers for the third day.

According to an IMD official, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over east MP. The warning is valid till Saturday morning, the official added.

Upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over south MP

“MP, which has been experiencing a wet spell since September 5, is likely to see such activity for two more days. An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over south MP which is causing showers. Rainfall activity is expected to reduce after 48 hours, IMD Bhopal Centre Director R Balasubramanian told PTI over the phone.

He said another weather system is expected to originate from the Bay of Bengal, causing a fresh wet spell in the central state from September 13. Meanwhile, large parts of the state continued to receive intermittent showers accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning on Friday.