Maharashtra govt plans renaming of Mumbai railway stations, Ahmednagar city

Wednesday, March 13, 2024
     
The proposed name changes aim to reflect historical, cultural, and religious significance, resonating with the local sentiments and heritage of the respective areas.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Mumbai Updated on: March 13, 2024 16:19 IST
Mumbai
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mumbai: Railway staff, porters, and other people listen to the 100th episode of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat radio program at Mumbai Central Railway Station.

In a significant move, the Maharashtra government has proposed changing the names of eight Mumbai local railway stations and the city of Ahmednagar. Here are the proposed changes:

1. Mumbai Central will be renamed Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth Station.

2. Curry Road will be renamed Lalbaug Station.
3. Sandhurst Road will be renamed Dongri Station.
4. Marine Lines will be renamed Mumba Devi Station.
5. Charni Road will be renamed Girgaon Station.
6. Cotton Green will be renamed Kalachowki Station.
7. Dockyard Road will be renamed Mazgaon Station.
8. King’s Circle will be renamed Tirthankara Parshvanath Station.
9. Ahmednagar city will be renamed Punyashlok Ahilyadevi.

 

