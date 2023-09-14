Maharashtra: Deputy CM Fadnavis to flag off 'Namo Express' Ganpati special train from Dadar Station

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devotees immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh during Gauri Ganpati Visarjan (L) and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (R).

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will flag off the first Ganpati Special train, named 'Namo Express', to Konkan from Mumbai's Dadar station tonight at 9:45pm. The train is one of six special trains that the Maharashtra BJP has arranged for devotees going to the Konkan region for the upcoming Ganpati festival.

“Now, the UBT (Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray) government is gone, a trouble over the celebration of Hindu festivals is gone too. BJP would support the Ganesh devotees going to Konkan. BJP has arranged six trains for Konkan from Mumbai for the festival. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to flag off the train (sic),” BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said on X (formerly Twitter).

The 'Namo Express' will make stops at various stations in Konkan, including Ratnagiri, Mangalore, and Karwar. It is expected to carry over 1,000 passengers.

Fadnavis's decision to flag off the first Ganpati Special train is seen as a way to show the BJP's commitment to Hindu festivals. The BJP has been critical of the previous Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra for allegedly neglecting Hindu festivals.

The Ganpati festival is one of the most popular Hindu festivals in Maharashtra. It is celebrated every year in the month of August or September. Devotees install clay idols of Lord Ganesha in their homes and businesses and worship them for 10 days. On the 10th day, the idols are immersed in the sea or a river.

The Ganpati festival is a major tourist attraction in Maharashtra, and the special trains are expected to help ease the transportation burden on the state's railways.

