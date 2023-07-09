Sunday, July 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Chai Pe Charcha: Devendra Fadnavis enjoys tea with locals in Nagpur amid monsoon | VIDEO

Chai Pe Charcha: Devendra Fadnavis enjoys tea with locals in Nagpur amid monsoon | VIDEO

Chai Pe Charcha: Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis interacted with the masses at a tea stall in Nagpur and clicked pictures with them.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Nagpur Updated on: July 09, 2023 23:50 IST
Devendra Fadnavis chai pe charcha in nagpur, maharashtra deputy cm Devendra Fadnavis, Chai Pe Charch
Image Source : DEVENDRA FADNAVIS (TWITTER) Maharashtra Deputy CM interacted with the masses at a tea stall and also clicked pictures with them.

Chai Pe Charcha: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis enjoyed a cup of tea and shared some light moments with locals in Nagpur city today (July 9) amid monsoon season. 

"How can one resist most important part of ‘Nagpuri Life’ - the tapri chai, that too in monsoon. Enjoyed every sip of chai and every word during ‘guppa’ at a tea stall in apna Nagpur, this afternoon. Chai Pe Charcha," Fadnavis tweeted on Sunday. 

Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis interacted with the masses at a local tea stall and also clicked pictures with them during his Chai Pe Charcha. 

ALSO READ: 'Aurangzeb humare vikas mein roda hai', says Devendra Fadnavis on poster row in Maharashtra

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: 'Tumko mirchi lagi to main kya...'- Devendra Fadnavis takes a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related Maharashtra News

Latest News