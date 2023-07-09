Chai Pe Charcha: Devendra Fadnavis enjoys tea with locals in Nagpur amid monsoon | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : DEVENDRA FADNAVIS (TWITTER) Maharashtra Deputy CM interacted with the masses at a tea stall and also clicked pictures with them.

Chai Pe Charcha : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis enjoyed a cup of tea and shared some light moments with locals in Nagpur city today (July 9) amid monsoon season.

"How can one resist most important part of ‘Nagpuri Life’ - the tapri chai, that too in monsoon. Enjoyed every sip of chai and every word during ‘guppa’ at a tea stall in apna Nagpur, this afternoon. Chai Pe Charcha," Fadnavis tweeted on Sunday.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis interacted with the masses at a local tea stall and also clicked pictures with them during his Chai Pe Charcha.

