Caught on CCTV: Doctor struck 18 times with sickle in Maharashtra hospital

A shocking incident unfolded in Nashik, Maharashtra, as a doctor was brutally attacked at a local hospital over a monetary dispute. The victim, identified as Dr. Kailas Rathi (48), the director of a hospital in the Panchvati area, remains in critical condition after being assaulted with a sickle on Friday night.

Key details uncovered:

Motive behind attack

According to police reports, the assailant, the husband of a former employee of Dr. Rathi, launched the violent assault following a monetary disagreement. The woman had previously faced allegations of misappropriating Rs 6 lakh during her tenure at the hospital. Although she was terminated, she was later rehired. The conflict escalated when she allegedly failed to repay Rs 12 lakh borrowed from the doctor.

Arrest made

Authorities have apprehended the husband of the former employee in connection with the attack. The ongoing investigation seeks to uncover further details surrounding the incident.

Legal action

In response to the assault, a case has been registered against both the former employee and her husband based on a complaint lodged by the doctor's wife.

Impact on medical community

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) initially planned a protest march in light of the attack. However, following the arrest made in the case, the protest was called off, according to IMA functionaries.

Continued investigation

Law enforcement officials are diligently working to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the assault, utilizing available evidence, including CCTV footage from the hospital.

This harrowing incident served as a reminder of the challenges faced by medical professionals and underscored the need for heightened security measures within healthcare facilities.

