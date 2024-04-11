'No jumla, guarantee will work for BJP in winning Lok Sabha elections 2024', slams BSP chief Mayawati

Follow us on Image Source : MAYAWATI (X) Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati addressing a press conference.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati today (April 11) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of helping capitalists, wealthy individuals and taking financial assistance from them through electoral bonds and added her party did not take a single rupee through the scheme.

Mayawati emphasised no 'jumla' (rhetoric) or guarantee will work for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 because people have realized that not even one-fourth of promises made by the ruling party have been fulfilled and they have yet to see 'achhe din' (good days) assured by it.

BSP chief raised concern over reliability of EVM

She raised concerns over the reliability of Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) and holding of free and fair elections. Mayawati was addressing an election rally in Nagpur in support of BSP Lok Sabha candidates contesting in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.

The BJP will not come to power at the Centre easily this time because of their "casteist, capitalist, narrow-minded and hate-filled" policies, and if free and fair elections are held and EVMs are not tampered with, maintained the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

BJP making capitalists more wealthy, alleges Mayawati

The veteran politician alleged the BJP has directed most of its efforts in making capitalists more wealthy. The saffron outfit and most other political parties run their organisations and fight elections with financial support from capitalists and wealthy individuals, and this was revealed in the data on electoral bonds released by the State Bank of India (SBI), said the former CM.

"They took money from the wealthy, but the BSP did not take a single paisa via electoral bonds from any capitalists or wealthy people," he said.

Mayawati alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre, like Congress regimes of the past, has politicised central investigative agencies. The BSP leader noted farmers are suffering under the current government and added when her party was in power in Uttar Pradesh, it took care of cultivators.

Because of the BJP and the Congress's casteist, sectarian and pro-capitalist policies, the poor, Dalits, tribals, backward communities, Muslims and other minorities in the country have not progressed much.

Vacant govt posts not filled since ages: BSP President

Mayawati alleged vacant government posts reserved for Dalits, tribals and OBCs have not been filled for several years. Along with Dalits, the condition of Muslims and other religious minorities is very bad in the country and this was revealed in the 2006 Sachar committee report as well, the former CM maintained.

In the last few years, the development of Muslims and other religious minorities has stopped to a large extent, and even condition of the poor from upper-caste communities is not so good, claimed the BSP president.

Mayawati accused the BJP government of pursuing wrong agrarian and economic policies, and claimed under its watch, even borders of the country are not safe completely.

Don't vote for NDA, I.N.D.I.A bloc

She appealed to voters to stop the BJP-led NDA and the I.N.D.I.A bloc from coming to power at the Centre and advised them not to pay attention to opinion polls, surveys and manifestos and announcements of ruling and non-BSP opposition parties.

The former CM said the Congress denied the Bharat Ratna to social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar for decades. The grand old party, then in power at the Centre, did not declare a day of national mourning when BSP founder Kanshi Ram passed away in 2006, Mayawati added.

