Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Indira Gandhi assassin Beant Singh's son to contest from Faridkot seat in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sarabjit Singh, the son of one of the assassins of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, announced on Thursday his intention to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Faridkot seat in Punjab.

Sarabjit Singh said that he received requests from many people in Faridkot to contest the elections. He mentioned that he intends to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming polls.

Sarabjit Singh is the son of Beant Singh, one of the two individuals involved in the assassination of Gandhi. Beant Singh, along with Satwant Singh, who served as the prime minister's bodyguards, killed her on October 31, 1984, at her residence.

Sarabjit Singh fought 2004 Lok Sabha polls

Sarabjit Singh's previous electoral attempts include an unsuccessful bid in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from the Bathinda seat, where he garnered 1.13 lakh votes. He also contested the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections from the Bhadaur seat in Barnala, albeit unsuccessfully.

Sarabjit Singh made another attempt in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, contesting from the Fatehgarh Sahib seat, but was unsuccessful once more. His mother, Bimal Kaur, was elected as an MP from the Ropar seat in 1989.

Meanwhile, the AAP has nominated actor Karamjit Anmol as its candidate for the Faridkot Lok Sabha seat, while the BJP has announced singer Hans Raj Hans as its candidate for the upcoming polls. The Faridkot seat is currently held by Congress MP Mohammad Sadique.

Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency

Faridkot is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab. The state has 13 parliamentary seats. The Faridkot seat comprises 9 Assembly segments including Nihalsinghwala (SC), Baghapurana, Moga, Dharamkot, Gidderbaha, Faridkot, Kotkapura, Jaitu, Rampuraphul. The constituency is a SC seat.

The Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are the main parties in the constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Mohammad Sadique from INC won the seat with a margin of 83,256 votes. Mohammad Sadique was polled 419,065 votes with a vote share of 43.00 % and defeated Gulzar Singh Ranike from SAD who got 335,809 votes (34.43 %). In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Prof. Sadhu Singh from AAP won the seat and was polled 450,751 votes with a vote share of 43.66%. SAD candidate Paramjit Kaur Gulshan got 278,235 votes (26.95 %) and was the runner-up.Prof. Sadhu Singh defeated Paramjit Kaur Gulshan by a margin of 172,516 votes.

India TV-CNX opinion poll for Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann may win six seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. The BJP is also likely to improve its tally and may grab three seats, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll. The Congress is likely to win three seats while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) may get just one. It should be noted here that the polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections

Voting in all 13 seats in Punjab will take in the seventh phase on June 1 during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab are Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Khadoor Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Mamata Banerjee is going to sweep Bengal,' says Shatrughan Sinha | EXCLUSIVE

Also Read: 'If things were normal, this would not have happened': Jaishankar on fencing of Indo-Myanmar border