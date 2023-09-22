Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja receives over Rs 1.02 crore in donation in two days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lord Ganesha of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja received over Rs 1.02 crore (Rs 1,02,62,00) amount as donations in just two days of the Ganeshotsav festival. According to the Mandal, they received donations of over Rs 60 lakh (Rs 60,62,000) on the second day of the festival.

The Ganpati idol also received an offering of 183.480 grams of gold and 622 grams of silver as a donation. As compared to the first day, the second day received more donations in cash.

Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the oldest and the most popular mandals in Mumbai, which attracts lakhs of devotees including celebrities and politicians. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

The ever-popular ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ is seen sitting majestically on a throne, symbolising the 350th anniversary of the Coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the last creation of the late Art Director Nitin C Desai.

Ganesh Chaturthi

The 10-day festival commenced on Tuesday (September 19), bringing with it a wave of excitement and devotion. Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakhs of devotees converging on mandaps to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha. The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

Ganeshotsav is the most popular festival in Maharashtra. The pandals set up by various mandals in Mumbai and other places in the state attract thousands of devotees during the 10-day festivities. The preparations are in full swing across the nation for the festival. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during this festival.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi.

