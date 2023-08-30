Who all will attend I.N.D.I.A. bloc Mumbai meeting tomorrow: Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders during a meeting on Opposition's unity ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections

Lok Sabha 2024: I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, a day ahead of the crucial upcoming meeting in Mumbai to review next year's Lok Sabha election preparedness, on Wednesday in a unity display said they all have come together to bring development and secure and save the country from dictatorship. Opposition's alliance bloc I.N.D.I.A. is meeting for two days on August 31 and September 1 to brainstorm further actions to put up a fight against BJP-led NDA in the 2024 general elections.

Earlier today, I.N.D.I.A. bloc member and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said, "63 leaders of 28 political parties will attend the I.N.D.I.A. meeting and it will become an option to bring a change in the country." Here's a list of parties and their leaders who will attend the Opposition's Mumbai meeting.

List of parties who will attend Mumbai meeting

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Indian National Congress All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Janata Dal (United) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Samajwadi Party (SP) Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Apna Dal (Kamerwadi) Jammu And Kashmir Natioal Conference (NC) People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Communist Party Of India (Marxist) Communist Party Of India (CPI) Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) All India Forward Block Marumalarchi Dravia Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK) Communist Party Of India (Marxist – Leninist) Liberation Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Kerala Congress (M) Kerala Congres - J Peasants and Workers Party Of India

Opposition leaders who will attend I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting

Uddhav Thackeray Aaditya Thackeray Sanjay Raut Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Mallikarjun Kharge KC Venugopal Mamata Banerjee Derek O'Brien Abhishek Banerjee MK Stalin TR Baalu Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwat Mann Sanjay Singh Raghav Chadha Nitish Kumar Lalan Singh Sanjay Kumar Singh Lalu Prasad Yadav Tejaswi Yadav Manoj Jha Sanjay Yadav Hemant Soren Abhishek Prasad Sunil Kumar Shrivastwa Sharad Pawar Supriya Sule Jayant Patil Akhilesh Yadav Ramgopal Yadav Kiranmoy Nanda Abu Azmi Jayant Singh Chaudhary Shahid Siddiqui Krishna Patel Pankaj Niranjan Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah Mehbooba Mufti Iltija Mufti Sitaram Yechury Ashok Dhawale D.Raja Binoy Visvam Bhalchandra Kango Manoj Bhattacharya G. Devarajan Vaiko MP Thol. Thirumaavalavan M.Dayalan Dr. D. Ravikumar Eswaran Ramasamy Dipankar Bhattacharaya V. Arun Kumar M.H.Jawahirullah Kader Mohideen P.K Kunhalikutty Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal Jose K Mani P.C. Thomas Jayant Patil

Ahead of the meeting, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam Munda said, "When our first meeting was held in Patna, we were not aware of the details and what will be the name of the alliance. There were 16 parties there (in Patna), in the Bengaluru meeting the number increased to 26 and now we have 28 parties... Slowly all the parties with BJP will come under this INDIA alliance umbrella."

Hitting out at I.N.D.I.A. alliance, Union Minister Arjun Munda said, "This group (INDIA alliance) is putting their energy to think about how to destabilise the country."

ALSO READ | 'Britishers were doing development too...': Uddhav's dig at Modi govt ahead of I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting