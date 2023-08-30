Wednesday, August 30, 2023
     
Who all will attend I.N.D.I.A. bloc Mumbai meeting tomorrow: Check full list

63 leaders from 28 political parties will attend the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting in Mumbai, informed Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2023 21:26 IST
I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders during a meeting on Opposition's
I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders during a meeting on Opposition's unity ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections

Lok Sabha 2024: I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, a day ahead of the crucial upcoming meeting in Mumbai to review next year's Lok Sabha election preparedness, on Wednesday in a unity display said they all have come together to bring development and secure and save the country from dictatorship. Opposition's alliance bloc I.N.D.I.A. is meeting for two days on August 31 and September 1 to brainstorm further actions to put up a fight against BJP-led NDA in the 2024 general elections.

Earlier today, I.N.D.I.A. bloc member and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said, "63 leaders of 28 political parties will attend the I.N.D.I.A. meeting and it will become an option to bring a change in the country." Here's a list of parties and their leaders who will attend the Opposition's Mumbai meeting.

List of parties who will attend Mumbai meeting

  1. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
  2. Indian National Congress
  3. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)
  4. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
  5. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
  6. Janata Dal (United)
  7. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
  8. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
  9. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
  10. Samajwadi Party (SP)
  11. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
  12. Apna Dal (Kamerwadi)
  13. Jammu And Kashmir Natioal Conference (NC)
  14. People’s Democratic Party (PDP)
  15. Communist Party Of India (Marxist)
  16. Communist Party Of India (CPI)
  17. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)
  18. All India Forward Block
  19. Marumalarchi Dravia Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
  20. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
  21. Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)
  22. Communist Party Of India (Marxist – Leninist) Liberation
  23. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)
  24. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)
  25. Kerala Congress (M)
  26. Kerala Congres - J
  27. Peasants and Workers Party Of India

Opposition leaders who will attend I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting 

  1. Uddhav Thackeray
  2. Aaditya Thackeray
  3. Sanjay Raut
  4. Sonia Gandhi
  5. Rahul Gandhi
  6. Mallikarjun Kharge
  7. KC Venugopal
  8. Mamata Banerjee
  9. Derek O'Brien
  10. Abhishek Banerjee
  11. MK Stalin
  12. TR Baalu
  13. Arvind Kejriwal
  14. Bhagwat Mann
  15. Sanjay Singh
  16. Raghav Chadha
  17. Nitish Kumar
  18. Lalan Singh
  19. Sanjay Kumar Singh
  20. Lalu Prasad Yadav
  21. Tejaswi Yadav
  22. Manoj Jha
  23. Sanjay Yadav
  24. Hemant Soren
  25. Abhishek Prasad
  26. Sunil Kumar Shrivastwa
  27. Sharad Pawar
  28. Supriya Sule
  29. Jayant Patil
  30. Akhilesh Yadav
  31. Ramgopal Yadav
  32. Kiranmoy Nanda
  33. Abu Azmi
  34. Jayant Singh Chaudhary
  35. Shahid Siddiqui
  36. Krishna Patel
  37. Pankaj Niranjan
  38. Farooq Abdullah
  39. Omar Abdullah
  40. Mehbooba Mufti
  41. Iltija Mufti
  42. Sitaram Yechury
  43. Ashok Dhawale
  44. D.Raja
  45. Binoy Visvam
  46. Bhalchandra Kango
  47. Manoj Bhattacharya
  48. G. Devarajan
  49. Vaiko MP
  50. Thol. Thirumaavalavan
  51. M.Dayalan
  52. Dr. D. Ravikumar
  53. Eswaran Ramasamy
  54. Dipankar Bhattacharaya
  55. V. Arun Kumar
  56. M.H.Jawahirullah
  57. Kader Mohideen
  58. P.K Kunhalikutty
  59. Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal
  60. Jose K Mani
  61. P.C. Thomas
  62. Jayant Patil

Ahead of the meeting, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam Munda said, "When our first meeting was held in Patna, we were not aware of the details and what will be the name of the alliance. There were 16 parties there (in Patna), in the Bengaluru meeting the number increased to 26 and now we have 28 parties... Slowly all the parties with BJP will come under this INDIA alliance umbrella."

Hitting out at I.N.D.I.A. alliance, Union Minister Arjun Munda said, "This group (INDIA alliance) is putting their energy to think about how to destabilise the country."

ALSO READ | 'Britishers were doing development too...': Uddhav's dig at Modi govt ahead of I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting

