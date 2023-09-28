Ganesh Chaturthi: Over 19,000 cops to oversee security arrangements of idols immersion in Mumbai today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Police personnel pass by an idol of God Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Nagpur

Ganesh Chaturthi visarjan: Mumbai Police have deployed more than 19,000 personnel, including officers, to thwart any untoward incident when processions will be taken out to immerse idols of Lord Ganesh on the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the festival, which falls today (September 28).

Similar security arrangements will be in force for Eid-e-Milad, which will be marked by organising processions on Friday. Various Muslim organisations and religious leaders have decided to take out Eid-e-Milad processions today instead of Thursday in view of Anant Chaturdashi on the appeal made by the police.

Police personnel to be on security duty include -

16,250 constables

2,866 officers

45 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP)

25 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP)

8 Additional Commissioners of Police

Other senior officers

In addition, 35 platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), a company of Rapid Action Force (RAF), Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and Home Guards will remain present at all the important locations in Mumbai city.

Leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled. Except for those on medical leave, all the policemen will be on duty, an offcial said.

"Considering that a large number of Mumbaikars throng streets to bid adieu to 'Ganpati Bappa' on Anant Chaturdashi, Mumbai Police is ready with the deployment of personnel to avoid any kind of untoward incidents," the official added.

Mumbai Traffic Police advisory:

Traffic Police personnel will ensure that traffic snarls are avoided when processions will be taken out, he said.

Thousands of household and public Ganesh idols will be immersed at 73 places, including at Girgaon Dadar, Juhu, Marve and Aksa beaches, on Anant Chaturdashi. The Mumbai civic body has also made preparations for the immersion processions.

All the processions in the city will be closely monitored by CCTV cameras, the official said, adding that policemen in plain clothes will mingle in the crowd to ensure that law and order is maintained.

Separate control rooms will be set up to monitor the immersion processions, the official added.

Know about Ganesh Chaturthi festival:

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada' and this year the festival commenced on September 19. The auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

It is believed that Lord Ganesh arrives on Earth during the festival and after the 10 days of blessings he showers on his devotees, he returns back to his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on 'Kailash Parvat'.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Lalbaugcha Raja receives whopping donation of gold jewellery, cash on Ganesh Chaturthi | VIDEO

ALSO READ: Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja receives donations over Rs 1.5 crore in three days of Ganeshotsav festival