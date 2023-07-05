No resentment among Shinde-camp Shiv Sena after Ajit Pawar's entry in Maharashtra govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Left), Governor Ramesh Bais (Centre), newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Right) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (second right).

Maharashtra Politics: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a meeting with party MLAs on Wednesday ordered to strengthen the organisation and directed them to work wtih NCP and BJP in the state.

According to reports, there is no resentment among Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLAs after the inclusion of Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the Maharashtra government.

Speaking about discussions held in the meeting, Maharashtra education minister Uday Samant said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is not going to resign and rejected all such reports as baseless.

According to Samant, CM Shinde has instructed MLAs to listen to peoples' grievances and set target to get maximum MLAs elected in the next assembly elections.

"We are not angry... we have faith in the CM... the decision to bring NCP into the alliance was taken after informing the chief minister," he said.

"Devendra Fadnavis has already made it clear that the upcoming elections will be fought under the leadership of Eknath Shinde only," Samant added.

Leaders of all the three parties will work together to resolve all the difficult aspects... a target has been set to win 45 Lok Sabha seats together in the next year's general elections, he said.

The news about CM's resignation is wrong... next elections will be fought under the leadership of CM Shind. He also said that Maharashtra cabinet expansion will happen soon.

