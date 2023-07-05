Sharad Pawar was removed as NCP chief on June 30, claims Ajit Pawar's camp

Follow us on Image Source : GRAB FROM VIDEO Ajit Pawar is the new NCP chief, claimed his camp leaders

National Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar's camp on Wednesday claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister junior Pawar has replaced Sharad Pawar as party chief. Rebel faction leader Sunil Tatkare announced that Ajit Pawar is the new party chief. He claimed senior Pawar was removed from his post on June 30.

The development comes moments after both factions convened two separate meetings in Mumbai in a bid to show of strength amid a tussle over controlling NCP.

While addressing his supporters junior Pawar targeted his uncle saying he always projected him like a villain. During the speech, he got emotional and asked what was his fault if he is not his son.

"Even today (Sharad Pawar) is my god. You bless me. What is our fault? Are we not born from someone's womb (I am not your son) what is my fault in this?" he asked.

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game

Meanwhile, as many as 35 of 53 NCP MLAs were present at the party meeting convened by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

According to former principal secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse, Ajit Pawar camp needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the NCP held their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively. MLA Anil Patil claimed that as many as 40 of the 53 party MLAs are with Ajit Pawar.

