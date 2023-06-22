BIZARRE! Photo of Devendra Fadnavis appears on 8-year-old's Aadhaar card in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BIZARRE! Devendra Fadnavis's photo appears on 8-year-old's Aadhaar card in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Maharashtra news: Devendra Fadnavis is quite a big name in the politics of Maharashtra state. But, the Deputy CM these days is getting quite popular in Chandrapur district because of some 'bizarre' reason.

"I have a son in Chandrapur who looks exactly like Devendra Fadnavis. The difference is that he is only eight years old. If you think this news is fake then see his Aadhaar card," said the mother of Jigal Jivan Sawasakade.

There are a lot of discussions about this 8-year-old boy in the district and the reason for this discussion is his 'Aadhaar card'. Instead of the photo of the child on the Aadhaar card, the photo of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis is printed on the same. The unique thing is that all the government works of that child are being done on this identity.

The minor boy's mother is struggling to solve this confusion which is created by the state administration. But the photo is still the same. The name of the Aadhaar card holder is 'Jigal Jivan Sawasakade' who lives in Virva village of Sindewahi taluka.

In 2016, the mother of an eight-year-old child, prepared the Aadhaar card of his son at a camp in Shankarpur. This child became popular because of the photograph on his identity card.

ALSO READ: Devendra Fadnavis says, 'No Muslim in India descendant of Aurangzeb'

ALSO READ: It's clear Uddhav compromised ideology for power: Fadnavis on K'taka removing Savarkar from syllabus