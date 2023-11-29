Datta Dalvi, ex-Mumbai Mayor and Uddhav faction leader, in trouble over objectionable language against CM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Datta Dalvi, ex-Mumbai Mayor

Former mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Datta Dalvi has been arrested for using objectionable language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This information has been given by Bhandup Police. According to the information received, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has reached the police station with his workers.

A case has been registered against Dalvi at Bhandup Police Station, Mumbai under sections 153A(1)(a), 153B(1)(b), 153A(1)(C) of IPC. A case was registered under IPC, 294, 504, and 505 and started further investigation.

According to information received from Bhandup Police, a meeting was organised by the Uddhav Thackeray faction near Bhandup station. In that meeting, Dutta Dalvi had used objectionable language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. After which, a case was registered against Dutta Dalvi on behalf of the department head of Eknath Shinde group.

More details awaited