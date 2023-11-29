Wednesday, November 29, 2023
     
Datta Dalvi, ex-Mumbai Mayor and Uddhav faction leader, in trouble over objectionable language against CM

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Updated on: November 29, 2023 10:28 IST
Former mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Datta Dalvi has been arrested for using objectionable language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This information has been given by Bhandup Police. According to the information received, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has reached the police station with his workers.

A case has been registered against  Dalvi at Bhandup Police Station, Mumbai under sections 153A(1)(a), 153B(1)(b), 153A(1)(C) of IPC. A case was registered under IPC, 294, 504, and 505 and started further investigation.

According to information received from Bhandup Police, a meeting was organised by the Uddhav Thackeray faction near Bhandup station. In that meeting, Dutta Dalvi had used objectionable language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. After which, a case was registered against Dutta Dalvi on behalf of the department head of Eknath Shinde group.

More details awaited

