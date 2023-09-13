Wednesday, September 13, 2023
     
Ajit Pawar-led NCP's X handle suspended after leaders of Sharad Pawar faction raises concern on social media

An account on X - NCP Speaks 1 - was created to convey important announcements. The account was representing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's group under the name - 'NCP Speaks 1'.

Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction's official X (formerly Twitter) handle was suspended. X blocked the handle after complaints lodged by leaders of Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP. 

The Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP claimed the account 'NCP Speaks 1' was a copy of the original NCP account - '@NCPspeaks'. 

Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the complaint was lodged by leaders of his uncle Sharad Pawar-led NCP group for using the same name for their X handle.

