Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda joined Shiv Sena (Eknath) in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. The actor is likely to contest Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North West seat.

"I was in politics from 2004 to 2009 and that was the 14th Lok Sabha. This is an amazing coincidence that now, after 14 years, today I have come into politics again..," Govida said after joining Shiv Sena (Eknath).

Govind's entry into Eknath's Shiv Sena marks the beginning of the second inning of his political career after almost 14 years.

The actor, fighting on a Congress ticket, had defeated veteran BJP leader Ram Naik from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in 2004. However, later he resigned in 2008 citing his acting career.

Govinda, fondly known as 'Chichi', is very popular in the Hindi-belt region for his superhits comedy movies in the 1990s. He delivered several hits - Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1 etc with director David Dhawan.

Mumbai North West Lok Sabha Constituency

Mumbai North West Lok Sabha Constituency is a political powerhouse renowned for its significant influence in Maharashtra. In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar defeated Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam.

