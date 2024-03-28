Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Centre in message to MNREGA workers: 'PM increased your salary by Rs 7'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (March 28) took a dig at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre after it notified the revised MGNREGS wages for 2024-25, claiming that the daily wages in all states are well below the Rs 400 a day promised by the Opposition under its ‘Shramik NYAY’ guarantees. This comes after the Centre reportedly notified the revised wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Rahul Gandhi reacts

Taking a dig at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi posted on X, “Congratulations to MNREGA workers! The Prime Minister has increased your salary by Rs 7”.

"Now he might ask you, 'What will you do with such a huge amount of money?' And by spending Rs 700 crore, they could also start a 'Thank you Modi' campaign in your name," he said.

He also said that the Opposition government, if formed after the Lok Sabha polls, will increase the wages of labourers to Rs 400 per day on the very first day.

“Those who are angry with this immense generosity of Modi ji, should remember -- the INDIA government is going to increase the wages of every labourer to Rs 400 per day on the first day," Rahul Gandhi said.

Jairam Ramesh slams Centre

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the MGNREGA wages are revised annually with effect from April 1.

"For 2024/25, the Modi government has just announced revised MGNREGA wages. Leaving aside the issue of whether this violates the spirit of the Model Code of Conduct in view of the forthcoming elections, the announced daily wage rates in ALL states are well below the Rs 400 a day, which is part of the 'Shramik NYAY' guarantees of the Indian National Congress," he said.

Congress' ‘Shramik NYAY’ announcement guarantees a nationwide minimum wage of Rs 400 per day to put an end to wage stagnation.

As part of the "Shramik NYAY" guarantees, the Congress has also promised a comprehensive review of the Modi government's labour codes and suitable amendments to strengthen labour rights.

(With PTI inputs)

